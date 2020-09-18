To promote the importance of nutrition and its impact on the ability of children to grow and develop to full potentials, the Better Diets for Children project initiated by the Global Alliance for Improved Nutrition (GAIN) has engaged the leading mobile advertising company, KekeAds, through its media campaign agency, PHD Media, to create awareness and play a role in engaging the commuting population of Kaduna.

Led by its Project Manager, Irowa Erhabor, the Better Diets for Children (BDC) launched the ‘Eggs Make Kids’ campaign in October 2019 with the strap line ‘Eggs Make Kids Sharp and Bright/Strong and Active’. Hajiya Aisha Ummni El-Rufai, wife of Kaduna State governor, Malam El-Rufai, flagged off the campaign. The goal of the campaign is to increase the consumption of eggs amongst children of age 6 to 59 months. As part of its communication approach, KekeAds led the branding of motor tricycles across a selection of routes to reach everyday people who commute where the tricycles operate. This out-of-home campaign, which kicked off in March 2020 just before the pandemic, served as a medium to enlighten the public on the numerous benefits and importance of feeding eggs to children between the ages of 6 to 59 months, as an integral part of their complementary feeding.

Zakari Jimeta of Ice Breaker Advertising, project consultants for KekeAds, said that the tagline in Hausa, “Siya ma yaran ka kwai yau” presented a deviation from the norm, adding that the message and text were bold and clear, making it easier for the target audiences to really connect with the message.

Working with the Kaduna State chapter of the Tricycle Owners Association of Nigeria, KekeAds was able to launch the social impact advertisement to financially empower the members who carried the campaign around Kaduna and ensured total compliance to the terms which were further extended because of the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The state chairman, Alhaji Nasiru Mohammed said working with KekeAds was a blessing as members were able to participate and learn new ways to boost their income at a time of the COVID-19 pandemic.