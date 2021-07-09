With the ease on COVID-19 lockdown, pioneer social transit advertising platform, KekeAds has resumed full business operations.

According to KekeAds Worldwide Limited, pioneer operator of tricycle advertising patent in Nigeria, the company is now ready for full operational services to its customers in both private and public sectors.

“KekeAds is now back in business after the ease on lockdown in the country and globally. And we have also upgraded and adjusted our services in conformity and strict adherence to all existing protocols on COVID-19.”

Speaking further, Esona Onuoha, founder, KekeAds and CEO, Smate & Smate described the lockdown as a “redefinition of life as we knew it. People had to change overnight and get used to spending more time indoors. So, the outdoor practices were affected as brands adjusted to their new realities. In our moments of reflection, reevaluation and rethinking, we saw the advantages offered by KekeAds over other media, such as better scalability, reach and frequency, as businesses gradually commenced their advertising activities that had been halted during the pandemic, with very lean pockets. KekeAds has once again become the change agents as the pandemic offered us opportunity to review and reinvent our operational template for a better and excellent customer service delivery.

Esona added: “While the lockdown lasted, we at KekeAds collaborated with other stakeholders in the country amongst them Non Governmental Organizations for advocacy and awareness campaigns to reduce the negative impact of COVID-19 and ensure that people keep and stay safe, all in line with our ‘KekeAds 4 Social Change initiative’.”

