An All Progressives Congress (APC) aspirant, Isaac Kekemeke, yesterday, obtained the party’s governorship nomination forms.

Addressing newsmen shorty after obtaining his expression of interest and nomination forms at the APC National Secretariat in Abuja, Kekemeke promised to fight hunger, poverty, joblessness and insecurity, if elected.

Kekemeke, a former Ondo lawmaker, secretary to the state government and two time commissioner, said he would help to rescue decayed basic infrastructure in the state.

“Our mission is to, with the aid of information, science and technology, maximally impact government revenue on the human capital and natural endowments of the state to create wealth.

“We aim to make government seeable and touchable as well as use the entire governmental powers to fight hunger, poverty, joblessness, insecurity and a rescue of our decayed basic infrastructure,” he said.