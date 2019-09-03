Arsenal on Monday confirmed the transfer of Nigeria youth international, Kelechi Nwakali to SD Huesca, subject to the completion of regulatory processes.

The central midfielder is joining the Spanish Segunda Division side in a permanent deal, ending his three-year association with Arsenal in the process.

Signed from Diamond Academy in 2016, Nwakali was unable to make his competitive debut for the Gunners because he was not granted a work permit by the English authorities.

The 21-year-old spent the first half of the 2017/18 season on loan at VVV Venlo in the Eredivisie, before joining MW Maastricht. During these two loan spells he made 30 appearances. Last season, he spent time on loan with Porto in the Portuguese Premiera Liga.

Nwakali was courted by several clubs not limited to Arsenal, Ajax Amsterdam, Olympiakos, Fenerbahce, Udinese and Sporting Clube de Portugal after winning the Golden Ball award at the 2015 FIFA U17 World Cup.

He is the third Nigerian player to depart Arsenal in the summer transfer window after Alex Iwobi and Xavier Amaechi.

“We would like to wish Kelechi all the best for the future”, Arsenal wrote on their website.