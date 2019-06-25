Doris Obinna

Kellogg Tolaram LFTZ Enterprise, a leading cereal maker, has offered scholarships worth N5 million to 50 primary school pupils in three states in Nigeria who performed well in the essay competition tagged: “Kellogg’s Superstars.”

Kellogg’s superstars contest is a school-based essay writing competition designed for primary school pupils to sharpen their writing skills and also improve their creativity.

The contest, which began in March 2019 has attracted more than 1.8 million pupils in 12,000 schools in Rivers, Lagos and Oyo States. The pupils were tasked to exhibit their writing talent on the topic “What makes you a Kellogg’s superstar” and 50 pupils emerged winners and were awarded N100,000 worth of scholarship each.

The Marketing Manager of Kellogg, Mr. Darlington Igabali, in a statement said, “that the initiative was meant to contribute to the educational standard of the nation and that the scholarship will improve their writing skills.’’

“Kellogg’s superstars competition is a holistic developmental approach, which is meant to make the pupils have the best start and also encourage them to identify as well as improve their academic skills in writing,” Igabali stated.

According to him, the 12,000 entries received were from schools in Rivers, Lagos and Oyo states, which were evaluated by a panel of academicians and brand consultants to select the “50 outstanding Kellogg’s superstars” who exhibited high level of creativity.

Also, the Public Relations Manager of Tolaram Group, Mrs. Omotayo Azeez- Abiodun, who confirmed that the brand is currently going from school to school to present the award to the 50 outstanding Kellogg’s superstars with N100,000 worth of scholarship.

“Beyond the essay competition, Kellogg has been working on providing the right start for our children through the Kellogg’s superstars programme. We equally have invested in building educational infrastructures; reading and literacy initiative; scholarships; business-education partnerships; and other local needs towards ensuring a brighter opportunity for the Nigerian children” she said.