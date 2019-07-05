Much has not been written about this young emerging Abi born great leader yet his lone voice has gained attention of governments in recent time.

The Ekureku born Political Scientist cum Political Economist, Development Expert, Chartered Manager and blogger has consistently advocated for a true representation of his people in governance vis-à-vis projection of his community for consideration of developmental projects by the state government

His recent writings resulted in the successful rehabilitation of the Akpoha – Ekureku bad spot of Abaomege – Itigidi Federal road which links Ebonyi and Cross River states

https://www.thedailynewsng.com/2017/11/demand-for-kick-back-percent-by.html?m=1

https://www.negroidhaven.org/2017/01/igbo-ekureku-real-owners-producers-of.html?m=1

https://calabarreporters.com/22233/one-dead-100-homeless-in-abi

https://calabarreporters.com/20380/abi-2017

Mr. Kelvin Ezor is a quintessential leader who keeps all around him in line. A selfless amazing leader who sees only the best in people and know how to harness their potentials to get the desired result.

Read below what his friends and mentees have to say about him:

“Mentor like no other, I wouldn’t be where I am without you. Thank you for your patient nurturing over the years. Happy birthday”

“Well, for the short time I’ve known you, you’ve been a nice person and have shown some concern in my political ambition which I still appreciate.

“You are a leader with a difference. Young and old have attested of your contributions in writing and communication

And how you change their negative mindset to a positive mindset. Your lifestyle has shaped many views about their understanding of life”

“You are a shining example of excellence. Never tiring, never giving up. You inspire us all. Happy birthday”

“Your life has impacted all of ours. Thanks to your exemplary leadership, we’re all thriving. Happy birthday mentor”

Lastly, one of his kinsmen has this to say about him: “Kelvin Ezor you are a true son of ekureku I respect you so much, brother”