By Tony Manuaku

Great things start from small beginning. And that is the story of Kelvin Jombo Onumah, Chief Executive Officer of Sublime Group of Companies.

Born September 28, 1985 in Abriba, Ohafia Local Government Area of Abia State, Onumah had his basic education in Rivers and Abia states and obtained his First School Living Certificate in 1999.

He later proceeded to St. James Model Science Secondary in Aba for his Secondary School Certificates between 1999 and 2005.

Onumah later obtained a Bachelor of Science degree in Sociology from the University of Lagos.

After graduation, Kelvin Jombo Onumah relocated to Cotonou, the large port city on the south coast of Benin Republic, where he established Ste. Jombo Et Freres Benin, a company used for importation of goods.

Over the years, he has developed excellent analytical and leadership skills through his years in school and running his Sublime Group of Companies.

With many years of experience across the globe, Onumah has also been exposed to luxury which has translated into his watchword in Hospitality and Real Estate businesses.

Within a short time in the hospitality industry, he has invested and developed Sublime Hotels to become one of the choice destinations for those who long for luxury and class in the Lekki/Ajah axis of Lagos.

Aside from his luxury Sublime Hotels & Suites, Onumah is also Managing Director of Jombo & Mark Investment Limited; Sublime Luxury Homes Limited; Sublime Star Pharmaceutical Company; and Sublime Industries Limited.

Other companies that were founded by this energetic young Nigerian entrepreneur are Sublime Equivest Limited, Jombo & Mark Autos Limited and KJO Aluminium Nigeria Limited.

In the course of traversing the world as an international businessman, Kelvin Jumbo Onumah has developed himself to become a multilingual businessman. He speaks English, Igbo, French and Spanish with near dexterity. This has impacted on his business skills.

Onumah is an entrepreneur who sees opportunity where others express doubts. He is enterprising, futuristic and well regarded as a strategic planner by his associates.

Through his Kelvin Jombo Foundation, Onumah has sponsored several people-oriented, problem-solving, human capacity and community development projects in Abriba and beyond.

Recently, he gave politics a trial with the aim of representing the people of Arochuchuwu/Ohafia Federal Constituency at the National Assembly on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party.

Kelvin Jombo Onumah is The Sun Hospitality Personality of the Year 2022.