Following the success of her one-woman show, Naked, which premiered at the Lagos Theatre last year, daring actress, Kemi Lala-Akindoju will be making her directorial debut this year with Lavender.

A stage play presented by The Make It Happen Productions, Lavender, which is owned and run by Akindoju, stars Kehinde Bankole, Deyemi Okanlawon, Oludara Egerton-Shyngle and Rita Edward.

In the past, Akindoju has produced brilliant plays such as The V Monologues and her critically acclaimed one-woman show, Naked. The award-winning producer also has credits as associate producer on Ndani TV’s Gidi Up, co-producer on Akin Omotoso’s The Ghost and The House Of Truth, and Ishaya Bako’s soon to be released 4th Republic.

The Lagos Theatre holds from April 8 to 14 while Lavender will be staged three times during the festival.