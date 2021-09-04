It would be appropriate to say this is the end of an era as showbiz veteran and mogul, Mr. Ken Calebs-Olumese is putting up for sale his premium nightclub, Niteshift Coliseum. For Olumese, it is time to say goodbye to the ownership and running of the entertainment colossus he founded nearly 40 years ago, which later redefined nightlife business in Nigeria. In a chat with Spotlight, the Edo State-born septuagenarian, famously known as the Guv’nor, confirmed he has put up his influential and elitist club, in the property market for interested buyers. The sprawling outfit sitting on over 1,900 square metres in the belly of the elitist Opebi area of Ikeja, Lagos is up for sale at a whopping price of N600 million. Prior to this latest development, it was learnt that many potential buyers have approached Olumese with different offers when he initially shut down the club but wasn’t ready to part with his brand and business. However, due to pressure from his numerous friends and patrons, he later turned the massive entertainment venue into an event centre while he also embarked on turning the club’s basement into a luxury lounge. But due to some unexplained circumstances, he had to shut the place down again. And this time, for good. Like every life loaded with great success and landmark achievements, Olumese, after indelible evidence of hard work and resilience, is at the moment enjoying his retirement. It is worthy of note that Olumese gradual withdrawal from the scene —and running of his numero uno celebrity hangout— started when he relocated out of the mainland to his new mansion in Ikota Villa Estate along Lekki-Epe Expressway, Lagos where he has since retired.

It will be recalled that Olumese, famously called Guvnor, had resigned his well-paid job with a multinational company to establish the nightclub, despite fears expressed by some of his friends and relatives. As proof of his steely resolve to survive the inclement circumstances prevalent in the industry as well as his passion for the business, he was never troubled, even when the facility was gutted twice. In its glory days, the Coliseum, for a long time, reigned supreme as the premium nightclub in the heart of Lagos. With its multi-purpose nature and cosy ambience which gave an irresistible appeal to a cross-section of Nigerians and foreigners, the Coliseum became a melting pot for the high-flying and high net-worth personalities around town. And because it was synonymous with class, sophistication, panache and poise, the club was successfully lifted far above many of its contemporaries as many top professionals, who know their onions, patronised it for relaxation and networking. It also served as a forum for professionals, entrepreneurs, and opinion leaders as well as a venue where the eminent class of Nigerians and foreigners relaxed, discussed and had uninhibited fun especially during its flagship program, Grand House Reception, GHR.

