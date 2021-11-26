Come Saturday, November 27, 2021, Enugu, the coal city capital of Enugu state will come alive as all roads lead to the Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Independence Layout.

The event is the walking the aisles of two love birds of the love song, the dashing Kenechukwu Casmir Onwughalu and his delectable bride, Genevive Oby Anazodo.The love-struck young souls will on that day sign the dotted lines in the presence of priests, families, friends and well-wishers signalling they’re coming together as man and wife.

Reception follows immediately after the church wedding at Amadeo Event Centre, Ogui Link Road, Enugu.

The impending couple is from Umuomam, Osumenyi, Nnewi South and Isiamaigbo, Agulu, Anocha council areas both in Anambra state respectively.

Anazodo and Onwughalu families say the holy matrimony between their children will cement a life-long relationship between the two families.

The above are the verdicts of Chief (Sir) Frankline and Dr. (Lady) Rosemary Anazodo and Chief (Sir) Christopher Onwughalu. They are, however, pained that the matriarch of the Onwughalus, late Lady Maria Onwughalu is not alive to witness the momentous occasion.

The groom is an Engineering graduate of Enugu State University of Science and Technology, ESUT.

On the other hand, the bride, a medical doctor, graduated from Caribbean University.

Covid-19 protocols, according to the programme of the wedding, will be strictly observed.

