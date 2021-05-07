On April 25, 2021, a special Sunday for blessings and Thanksgiving to God Almighty, the family of Chief and Lolo Kenneth Ifekudu (Agballanze Onyekachukwu) dedicated their son, Kenneth Jnr., to God at St. Christopher’s Catholic Church, Kaura, FCT Abuja.

The reception after the event, which was honoured by families, friends, associates and dignateries, took place at Space and Functions Event Centre, City Park, behind Access Bank, Wuse 2, Abuja.

To the glory of God, it was indeed a success and we say a big THANK YOU you to everyone who honoured the invitation and made it a success.

Special guests:

Chief Chinedu Madubuko (De Chico), Ezeani Chinaechendo

Obinna Iyiegbu (Obi Cubana)

Hon. Ita Mbora (Member, House of Reps)

Hon. Ifeanyi Momah (Member, House of Reps)

Hon. Alex Egbonna (Member, House of Reps)

Valentine Ozigbo, Anambra gubernatorial aspirant

Chief Ifeanyi Amaonye (Pounds and Dollars)

Chief Valentine Akusinachi

Jimmy Omoagege

Members of Pinnacle International Friends Club of Nigeria

Directors and MDs of various government agencies and parastatals

And a host of others