From Tony John, Port Harcourt

The leadership of the Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP), Kenule Beeson Saro-Wiwa Polytechnic (KENPOLY) chapter, Rivers State, has explained why it is embarking on the building of a multi-million naira research centre in the institution.

Chairman of the ASUP in KENPOLY Prince Sudor Nwiyor said the union understands the value of education in the development of humanity and would always try its best to encourage actions aimed at achieving it.

Nwiyor gave the explanation during the flag-off/launching of a research centre/secretariat project embarked upon by the union at the institution, yesterday.

According to Nwiyor, ASUP at the institution appreciates the concern by the management of KENPOLY towards continuous growth and upliftment of education and considers the project as a veritable step to compliment the action of the institution’s management.

The ASUP chairman expressed optimism that, when completed, the project currently at the lintel level would serve as a centre of excellence to diverse educational purposes and their users.

He thanked the management of KENPOLY, guests, his colleagues in ASUP and the polytechnic community for their support and understanding towards the realisation of the effort.

The occasion featured the presentation of awards in different categories to some distinguished personalities in the Niger Delta region among them were, the chief launcher, Gabriel Pidomson, HRM. Eze Cassidy Ikegbidi, HRM. King Barile Yornah Deebom, Dr Olu Wai Andah Ogosu and Chief Gomba Okanje.

The acting Rector of KENPOLY, Ledum Gwarah, presented the keynote address titled “The Research Centre Advantage in the Polytechnic Sub-sector”.

