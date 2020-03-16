Toks David, Lagos

Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta announced on Sunday the indefinite suspension of learning at all levels of the country’s educational institutions, joining a growing list of countries shuttering schools in an attempt to contain the spread of the novel Coronavirus.

Kenyatta, according to Kenyan news source Daily Nation, “unveiled measures to stop the spread of coronavirus following the confirmation of two new cases on Sunday.

“We have suspended learning in all our education institutions with immediate effect. Consequently, and to facilitate a phased approach, primary and secondary day schools are to suspend operations from tomorrow,” the Kenyan President said at a press conference.

Kenyatta announced a national lockdown, urging businesses and government offices to close all non-essential services.