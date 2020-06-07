Kenya’s Ministry of Health on Sunday confirmed 167 people tested positive to COVID-19, bringing the total number to 2,767.

Mutahi Kagwe, Cabinet Secretary in the ministry, said the cases were detected from 2,833 samples, which were tested in the last 24 hours.

Kagwe said that out of the 167 people, who tested positive, 162 are Kenyans while five are foreign nationals.

He said 46 patients were discharged over the same period after recovering from the respiratory disease, bringing the total number of recovered patients to 752.

The Kenyan official noted that one patient succumbed to the disease during the period bringing the total number of deaths to 84.

The official revealed that so far, 97,340 samples have been tested in the country’s medical laboratories that are strategically placed in all parts of the country.

He added that the lifting of movements in certain parts of the country does not mean that transmission has stopped in the areas.

According to Kagwe, the adjustment of the curfew period was reached to allow employers and employees to have a full work shift.

“However, this adjustment was made with the understanding that most Kenyans are now aware of the containment measures such as hand washing, maintenance of social and physical distance and proper wearing of masks among other measures,’’ he added.

Kagwe called on Kenyans to follow the laid-down guidelines so as to help reduce the spread of infections in the country. (Xinhua/NAN)