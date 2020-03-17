Kenya on Tuesday confirmed its fourth case of the novel Coronavirus code named Covid-19.

In a televised address on Tuesday, Health Minister, Mutahi Kagwe, said the patient—tested at a private hospital in Nairobi—arrived in the country from London on March 9.

He, however, did not reveal the nationality of the victim, adding that tracing of primary contacts was ongoing.

Kagwe said that a female of Kenyan origin had tested positive for Covid-19 at the Kenyatta National Hospital.

He said that the woman with the virus had been diagnosed on the night of March 12.

“The government has taken all the necessary preventive measures and is monitoring the patient who is in stable condition,” the minister said.

Following the news, the Kenyan Government had banned all major public gatherings, including sporting events and open-air religious meetings.

On March 11, the World Health Organisation categorised COVID-19 as a global pandemic.

The announcement came after a spike in the number of cases outside China, where the outbreak was first reported.

The virus has now spread to more than 150 countries. (Xinhua/NAN)