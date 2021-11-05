From Magnus Eze, Enugu

Kingsley Kanu, younger brother of leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, yesterday, alleged that the defence filed by Government of Kenya to his earlier suit in the country on behalf of his brother, has confirmed that Kanu’s rendition did not follow the extradition proceedings.

Following the IPOB leader’s extraordinary rendition in June this year, the Kenyan Government had publicly issued series of statements, denying its complicity in the abominable act.

According to Junior Kanu, Kenya in its defense filed in Court on November 2, not only persisted in its denials, but “it went further to confirm that my brother was denied the benefit of the due process of extradition in Kenya or even a lawful arrest.

“In particular, the defense the Kenyan Government filed in court stated in major part “That there are no extradition proceedings to justify that the Government of Kenya is responsible for the subject’s extradition.”

Setup your own platform that allows you to earn a minimum of ₦100,000 daily, payments are in US dollars, 100% legitimate .Click here to start now .

It further stated: “That there is no OB record from any of the Police station within the Country to indicate that the subject in issue was lawfully arrested and detained for purposes of commencing extradition proceedings.”

He emphasized that the above admissions had officially confirmed their long-held position that Nnamdi Kanu’s transfer from Kenya to Nigeria was unlawful, not lawful as was claimed by the Nigerian government.

“This latest revelation, officially made in open Court by Kenya, further solidifies our abiding position that the Nigerian Government cannot benefit from its own wrong by subjecting my brother to trial.

“As the next hearing date unfolds to 7th December 2021, more legal processes will be in view. Our immediate goal is to secure the unconditional release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu from detention,” he stated.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .