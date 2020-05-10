Kenya’s Ministry of Health, on Sunday, confirmed 23 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of infections to 672.

Rashid Aman, Chief Administrative Secretary for Health, told journalists in Nairobi that the latest cases involving 22 Kenyans and a Burundian who were detected from 1,056 samples that were tested in the last 24 hours.

He said 32 patients recovered from the deadly respiratory disease, bringing the total number of those who have been discharged from hospitals to 239.

Aman, however, said two patients who have been undergoing treatment in the coastal city of Mombasa died from the disease, raising the total number of fatalities to 32.

He said that the medics have so far tested 32,097 samples since the disease was first reported in the country on March 13.

The East African nation has banned large gatherings to ensure social distancing, closed learning institutions, imposed a countrywide night curfew, suspended international passenger flights and closed borders among other measures to contain the spread of COVID-19. (Xinhua/NAN)