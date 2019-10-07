Sunday Ani

The Managing Director/Editor-in-Chief of The Sun Publishing Limited, Mr. Onuoha Ukeh, alongside other personalities will grace the fourth annual lecture of the Impact Mission Initiative (IMI), a subsidiary of IMI strategic communications, on Saturday, October 12.

The lecture, scheduled to take place at the Yaba College of Technology’s Alumni Hall, Yaba, Lagos, at 12pm, will have as it theme, “Tourism: the Bedrock to a Socio-economic Growth in Africa.”

The paper will be delivered by the Kenyan High Commissioner to Nigeria, Dr. Wilfred G. Machage.

According to the Convener, Victor Cletus Mfon, the Initiative was established to sensitise, motivate and encourage the teeming youths in the society on how to harness their potentials through empowerment programmes, seminars, workshops, symposiums and conferences. He stated that the initiative was established to affect lives positively in the world, adding that this year’s event would draw people from all walks of life to brainstorm and put together ideas that would move forward not only Nigeria but also Africa. “The initiative believes that together, we can build the dream society of hope, positivity, togetherness and love by creating an enabling environment for all, especially the youths,” he said.

He further said that the Managing Director, Combatant Guards Limited, Dr. Nzeribe Okegbue, would chair the panel discussion on the topic, “Nigeria @ 59: Where is our Pride and Dignity?…Rethinking our Greatness.”

Aside Mr. Ukeh, other dignitaries expected at the event include the Honourary Consul, consulate of Liberia, Chief Opral Benson; Surulere Local Government Chairman, Hon. Tajudeen Ajide; and the Provost, West African Theological Seminary, Pastor Oluwafemi Martins, mong others.

According to Mfon, it would be an opportunity for the IMI to confer gold merit awards on some distinguished personalities, who have distinguished themselves in their chosen professions.

“Those to receive gold merit award during the event are the Managing Director/Editor-in-chief, the Sun Newspaper, Mr. Onuoha Ukeh; Medical Director, Faith City Hospital, Dr. Austin O. Ebhomielen; Managing Director, Kaidiafrica Limited, Dr. Nasra Ali; President, The African Women Network (TAWN), Patoris Pat. Okeahialam; Managing Partner, Blackstone Capital Limited, Dr. Elizabeth Kings-Wali; Cp Noel Ailewon of the Correctional Service, Lagos; Founder, Womp Studios, Amb. Wole Oni; General Manager, Highway Digital Nigeria Limited, Habib Mohamed Shatry; Director, Technical Programmes, Nigerian Conservation Foundation, Joseph D. Onoja and Kayode Ladeinde of the Silverbird Television. Others are Managing Director, Sheriff Deputies Security, Anyasi Island; Chief Executive officer, Nedcomak Homes, kennedy Okonkwo; Joseph Gombe, Kenya and Kufre Nnah.