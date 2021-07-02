From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The High Commission of Kenya in Nigeria, has reiterated the non involvement of the Government of Kenya in the arrest and extradition of the Leader of the Proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu.

Kenyan High Commissioner to Nigeria, Wilfred Machage, who briefed journalists yesterday in Abuja, categorically stated that the Government of Kenya was not happy at the ridiculous attempt of dragging the name of Kenya and President Uhuru Kenyatta on the matter.

Machage further said the allegations were fictional, imaginary and deliberately concocted to fuel antagonistic feelings among certain section of the Nigerian people.

Machage said: “I want to address this allegation by denying that Kenya was involved in the alleged arrest in Kenya and extradition to Nigeria of Mr. Kanu. To us, therefore, these allegations are fictional, imaginary and deliberately concocted to fuel antagonistic feelings among certain section of the Nigerian people.

“I want to challenge anyone with facts relating to this alleged arrest in Kenya to present those facts. This includes when, where, how and who was particularly involved in the alleged arrest.

“We are also disturbed, dismayed and astonished by the unfortunate statement on this alleged arrest in Kenya which was carried in Today’s Nation newspaper. The Government of Kenya is particularly appalled by the spurious, derogatory and libelous mention of the name of our dear President on this matter as has been reported in THE NATION dated 2nd July, 2021.

“I , as the High Commissioner of the Republic of Kenya to the Federal Republic of Nigeria, wish to categorically emphasize that our two countries, Kenya and Nigeria, have and continue to enjoy cordial diplomatic relations with both the Federal Government of Nigeria and its great accommodating and amiable citizens,” Machage said.

The Kenyan envoy further said Kenya was committed to sustain the historical bond of friendship between the two governments and the peoples of the two countries.

“We wish to further cement our diplomatic relations with a view to ensure mutually beneficial relations between our two countries,” Machage also said.