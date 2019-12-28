Judex Okoro, Calabar

Young Kenyan model and current Miss Kenya Irene Ng’endo Mukii has emerged Miss Carnival Africa 2019.

Mukii beat about 22 other candidates, including Nigeria’s Martha Ogar, to emerge the winner in the 2019 edition of the Miss Africa beauty pageant, and will take home a cash prize of $35,000 as well as an all expenses paid trip to Malaysia.

This year’s beauty pageant is the fourth edition held in Calabar as part of activities to mark Cross River State’s Carnival festivities, with “Humanity” as the theme for 2019.

Speaking in a keynote address during the pageant, the Cross River State Governor, Ben Ayade, said humanity is the only religion the world needs to embrace, adding that it is high time society pulls down all shackles that engender inhumanity.

He said God created man to add value to society and it is wrong for humans to fashion out ways for free movement of goods while simultaneously restricting the free movement of people.

“Let us put an end to the restriction of human movement and then allow the free movement of goods. I plead with the world that we should put an end to the control of human movement,” he stated.

“Why should the man who produces cocoa in Ikom in Cross River State not be free to go to Switzerland for instance whereas the cocoa he produces gets down there.

“God created us to bring value to society as well as humanity. Humanity is insensitive to religion because with humanity we can always provide a shoulder for one another to lean on,” the Governor said.

He expressed confidence that the young models from Africa will help spread this message of humanity to the world so as to bridge the gulf that currently separates peoples and societies.

Also speaking, Senator Florence Ita Giwa said she was proud of the models, adding that they have what it takes to change the narrative about Africa, as she called for humane coexistence among peoples across the world.