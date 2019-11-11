Kenya’s Cheptoeck Careen has emerged winner of this year’s edition of the Lagos Women Run held at the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Surulere, Lagos State.

The race, which was flagged off by the wife of Lagos State Governor, Dr. Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, began at the Tafawa Balewa Square, Onikan, eventually saw Careen winning the Women’s Open in a time of 28:55 to clinch first place, while Nigeria’s Deborah Pam came second in 31:05, as Elizabeth Nuhu Power finished third in 31: 52.

In the Veteran race for ages 45 to 70, an officer of Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps, Bayelsa State Command, Genevieve Njoku triumphed in 43:03, while Ann Seriki was second in 45:19, as Bolanle Karim placed third in a time of 46:30.

Speaking on her feat, Careen, who came second at the maiden JAC Motors Abeokuta 10km Race in Abeokuta, Ogun State, expressed delight in victory.

“I am happy with the race and the organisation. It was not easy winning because the weather was very hot. But I thank God I won it. I ran in the 10km in Abeokuta race and I came over to Lagos to participate in this one.

“I finished second in Abeokuta because there were many Kenyans and Ethiopians. But here I was the only the Kenyan. I had to train hard, especially with the men twice a day. But I think today’s race is less than 10 kilometres,” she said.