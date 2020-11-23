Kenyan Runners shared the podium at the Kaduna marathon which took place admist pomps and pageantaries on Saturday .

John Mburu won the 21 kilometres.(half marathon ) with a time of 1:04:02.

Second position went to Phillip Taurus also of Kenya with a time 1:05:20.while josphat Chobe settled for bronze ..

He clocked a time of 1:05:20

The trend continue in the women’s version which was again won by the East Africans.

Caren Maiyo ran a time of 1:12:43 to win the women’s race.. Cheptoeck Caren mwetich was second with a time of 1:15:26. Third place went to Lilian Chemweno with a time of 1:15 :32. The winner got 10,000 dollars,silver 7,000 while bronze medalist received 5,000 dollar. Both male and female athletes got same prize money.

Gyang Emmanuel was the first Nigerian to cross the line in the men’s half marathon

He finished ahead of Jigak Auta and kiyango Giang

All the top three are from plateau State. The women’s version went to Vera Yohanna .

Hudu Gyang finished second ahead of Nancy Matthew who came third .