Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta on Wednesday promised that his government would continue to proactively implement measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus in the country.

The president said this in Nairobi when he chaired the meeting of the COVID-19 Emergency Response Fund board through video-conference.

Kenyatta vouched for the country’s ability to alleviate the economic impact of the deadly respiratory disease which has so far infected 81 people.

“As a government will we continue to take measures and keep in mind that these measures we are taking are to ensure every Kenyan is protected and is safe,” he said.

The board that comprises private sector, captains of industry and senior government officials was created to marshal funds for combating the coronavirus disease.

“Thank you for agreeing to work together throughout this time as we seek to find solutions on how to cushion the vulnerable in our country and deal with the future,” said Kenyatta.

The team led by East African Breweries Managing Director Jane Karuku was put together by the president to rally Kenyans together in raising resources that will support government efforts to mitigate the effects of the disease.

Karuku assured the president of her team’s commitment to the task ahead of them saying they will work hard to deliver on their mandate.

“We will work closely to ensure that we achieve the mandate that this fund has been created for. We will pool our brains and resources to ensure every Kenyan is cushioned,” Karuku said.

Kenyatta lauded medical professionals, who are working extra hard to save lives as well as all state and non-state genies involved in containing the spread of the virus.

He commended employers who had undertaken to ensure that no jobs are lost due to the disruption caused by the pandemic. (Xinhua/NAN)