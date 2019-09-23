The Kaduna Environmental Protection Authority (KEPA), sensitised commercial toilet owners in motor parks on environmental sanitation.

Jibrin Lawal, General Manager of the Authority, made this known on Monday during an awareness and sensitisation on environmental sanitation in Kaduna.

He expressed dismay over the poor sanitation in motor parks and tasked the commercial toilet managers on good sanitation.

Lawal urged the people to clear waterways and clean their surroundings to avoid flood, diseases like cholera and typhoid.

He warned people in the park against refuse dumping in drainages, saying, “blockage of drainages causes mosquitoes to breed and infrastructure damages, as well as outbreak of cholera among other killer diseases’’.

Lawal called on commercial toilet owners in the park to renovate their toilets and evacuate all the drainages linking their toilets to the main waterways.

“Failure to do so will attract the full weight of the law, “ he warned.

Mohammed Sani, who spoke on behalf of the commercial toilet owners, said people often prefer open defecation than to pay N30 to use the toilet.

He assured KEPA that they would ensure regular sanitation.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the authority took the sensitisation to Television and Mando parks. (NAN)