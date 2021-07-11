From Fred Itua, Abuja

Child and Gender Rights Advocate and leader of the coalition of Gender-Based Violence Responders Lemmy Ughegbe has filed a formal complaint against the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Mr Fom Pam Joseph, over threat to his life and those of members of his family at the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC).

Ughegbe said should anything happen to him or any member of his family, Nigerians and the global human rights community should hold the Deputy Commissioner of Police responsible, saying that he was after him for leading a coalition helping to unravel those behind the alleged rape of Keren-Happuch Aondodoo Akpagher, a 14-year-old boarding house student of Premier Academy, Lugbe, who was raped, a condom left inside her uterus, which caused her sepsis and led to her death on June 22.

The coalition has been critical of DCP Joseph’s role in investigating the death of Keren-Happuch Aondodoo Akpagher following his untoward refusal to release the medical report of her death to the-police appointed pathologist at the Maitama General Hospital, Dr Desmond Ike Okonkwo, which he requested as a pre-condition to conduct the autopsy in line with global best practice.

The police chief’s refusal led to the stalling of the autopsy, which was scheduled for Saturday, July 3, leading to the Gender Activist, Ughegbe and the Coalition, issuing a statement saying that his refusal was ‘reprehensible and raises suspicion as to his motive. Why will he want to sit on the medical report and not release it to the police appointed pathologist? Why is Mr Fom Pam Joseph holding tenaciously to the medical report as though a personal laurel to the detriment of further medical investigation?’

In what appears like a fightback, barely twenty-four hours to a planned rally by the coalition in Abuja to seek justice for Keren-Happuch last Friday, the DCP had sent policemen after to the Gender Activist’s wife’s nursery and primary school, which has no link whatsoever with the coalition, to intimidate and threaten her and staff at the school as well as sending policemen to survey where they live.

Before leaving, the policemen left a letter signed by DCP Fom Pam Joseph, inviting the activist to the FCT Command for questioning on the claim that he was being investigated for inciting public disturbance with regards to the Keren-Happuch rape saga.

Reacting to the said letter during the #JusticeKeren rally at the Unity Fountain in Abuja, Ughegbe said the coalition had lost confidence in the Federal Capital Territory Police Command, in its handling of the case as a result of their compromising postures and called on the IGP to transfer the case to the Force Gender Office, where there are very competent and professional officers well trained to investigate crimes around Sexual and Gender-Based Violence (SGBV).

‘The letter they sent to me inviting me to the police, they wrote my name very wrongly and they addressed it to Babylove School in Lugbe. I am not addressing you or the police in the capacity of Babylove. All the statements I have issued on behalf of the coalition were at the instance of Men Against Rape Foundation and they know where to find me,’ he said.

‘The fact that they have gone to my school and my house is clearly to intimidate me and my family and tell us that we are not safe if I continue to seek justice for Keren-Happuchj since they know where to find me.

‘And as I talk to you, strange fellows are all around our school and home environment now. We feel unsafe and if anything happens to me or any member of my family please hold the Deputy Commissioner of Police, FCT, Mr Fom Pam Joseph responsible. But let me assure him that this movement is beyond me and cannot be silenced, we must seek justice for Keren and we are determined to do so.’

Meanwhile, following Ughegbe’s complaint of threat to life and intimidation made against the DCP, the National Human Rights Commission has assigned two lawyers to him to accompany him to honour the letter of invitation signed by the Deputy Commissioner of Police, CID, FCT Command, DCP Fom Pam Joseph, with Ref. No 3000/FCT/X/D9/ VoL 62/38, dated July 8, 2021.

The letter read: ‘This office is investigating a case of inciting public disturbance wherein your name featured prominently. In view of the above, you are kindly requested to interview the undersigned through the officer in charge of Gender Section, Criminal Investigation Department, Abuja today 8/7/2021.’

