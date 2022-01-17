From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Mother of Keren-Happuch Aondoodo Akpagher, the 14-year-old boarding house student of Premiere Academy, Lugbe, Abuja, who died of health complications as a result of alleged rape, Mrs. Vivien Vihimga Akpagher, and leader of the Coalition of Gender-Based Violence Responders, Lemmy Ughegbe, have raised the alarm over harassment by the school for their outcry that the rapist be brought to justice.

In a statement jointly signed by the duo, they said the desperation shown by the school was of comcern to them as they now fear for their lives and their family members.

They have, therefore, asked Nigerians to hold Premiere Academy accountable for their whereabouts and safety, even as they pleaded with the Inspector- General of Police to provide protection for them and their families.

Following Keren-Happuch’s death on June 22, 2021, as a result of alleged condom left inside her by a rapist, infecting her with sepsis, which triggered her blood sugar, compromised her immunity and led to her tragic end, her mother had filed a formal complaint at the FCT Police Command against the school, where her daughter was allegedly raped.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

On his own part, Ughegbe, as a child and gender rights advocate, who has been leading a coalition in the past six months to call the police to account and ensure that investigation is not compromised, said he would honour an invitation from the police and urged the police not to allow the school to use them to subvert justice and derail efforts to nab the culprit.

Upset by the roles being played by Mrs Akpagher and Ughegbe, Premiere Academy has asked the police to summon the duo for allegedly defaming the school.

Reacting to the petition entitled “Defamation and Provocation of Premiere Academy by Mr. Lemmy Ughegbe and Mrs. Vivien Akpagher” filed against them by the law firm of Asiwaju Adegboyega Awomolo (SAN) on behalf of the school; Keren’s mother said she was not surprise at the antics of the school.