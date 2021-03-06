Nwatu Kennedy Uchechukwu, best known as KERNO came to 2021 prepared. His new yet-to-unveil single is his lead to wow music enthusiasts home and abroad.

The artiste, who is a professional architect, has been deep neck trying to wrap up his new project. “I’ve been working on my project, Fast Life, lately”, expressing “I’m glad to say I’m almost done.”

While recalling that he began music as a rapper in church rapper, KERNO shared how he would exhibit his skills in rapping during youth weeks.

Having dropped his first album in 2020 – same year he started music professionally, the fine musician groaned the common challenge among newbie artistes, “finance and record deal basically,” says KERNO.

Despite his financial impediment, the Mine singer believes he can impact lives with his lithe music. “and I need money, too,” he giggled.

For KERNO, art is distinct. “Originality is that Midas touch only you got – it comes from being yourself – I do that a lot.” He enthused, “Music is craft and craft is individual based and distinct so two art works can never be same.”

While he still hopes to strike the right notes and make a hit song, the songwriter is certain that his parents’ prayers and support would take him to dominate music scene.

Although the Enugu State indigene has only been in the industry for two years, he stresses his concerns for the music industry to get better.