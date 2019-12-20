Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

Two children of the same parents have been confirmed dead following kerosene explosion in their house at No. 12 Savanah Street, Ugwuagba Obosi, Awada in Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra State.

Also, their mother, who is nine-months pregnant, sustained injuries, with her son. They were at the intensive care unit of Hillcrest Hospital, Awada where the doctor has been battling to save the lives of the pregnant woman and unborn baby.

It was gathered that the explosion occurred after one of the sons of Chamberlain Anyaegbu bought a litre of kerosene for their lantern suspected to be adulterated. He poured the kerosene into the lantern, lighted a match and it was exploded.

A weeping Anyaegbu, who spoke to Daily Sun, said that when the incident happened they were rushed to the hospital close to their house where the two daughters, aged 6 and 10, while his pregnant wife and his son sustained serious burnt.

He said: “It was around 7pm when I came back from business and gave my son money to go and buy kerosene to put in our lantern to enable since there was no electricity. The boy bought the kerosene and gave it to my daughter who to put the oil into the lantern and as she lighted the matches, it exploded and burnt my two daughters deeply and they died in the hospital while my nine months pregnant wife and my son who were far from them also sustained serious burnt injuries and now receiving treatment at the hospital.”