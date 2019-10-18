The Ogun Command of Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) on Friday said that a kerosene tanker fell on Lagos-Ibadan expressway injuring the driver.

Mr Clement Oladele, Ogun Sector Commander of FRSC, told News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Sango-Ota, Ogun, that the accident happened about 7.25 am.

Oladele explained that the tanker, a Mack truck with registration number, AGL 755XY, loaded with kerosene and heading to Ibadan from Lagos, lost control and fell at Christopher University area on the expressway.

“The suspected cause of the crash is excessive speeding which led to loss of control and the tanker flipped and engulfed in fire.

“The Fire Service was immediately invited and the officers extinguished the fire,” he said.

Oladele said that seven persons and a Camry car with registration number, AGL 472 FH, were also involved in the accident as it drove into the fallen tanker.

He said that the injured driver was taken to Famobis Hospital Lotto, near, Mowe, Ogun, adding that no death was recorded from the accident.

The sector commander said the accident scene had been cleared to ensure free flow of traffic on the expressway.

Oladele advised drivers, including those driving articulated vehicles to drive with caution within the recommended speed limit to avoid unnecessary road traffic crashes.

He further advised tankers conveying petroleum products to adhere strictly to prescribed standards of installing safety seals on their vehicles.

Oladele said that this measure was necessary because if put in place, whenever a tanker fell as the driver lost control the contents would not escape, thus averting fire outbreak. (NAN)