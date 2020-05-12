Taye Taiwo has accused former Nigeria coach Stephen Keshi for his early exit from the national team set-up because of his dirty dealings.

The former AC Milan defender managed just a single appearance under late Keshi, an Africa Cup of Nations qualifying match against Rwanda in February 2012, which was also the last of his 59 caps for Nigeria.

Taiwo made his Nigeria debut in 2004 and went on to play at the three AFCON tournaments and the 2010 FIFA World Cup in South Africa during his eight-year international career, in which he scored five goals.

He claimed he dumped the three-time African champions because he does not want to be associated with dirty glory under Keshi, who guided the West African country to their last AFCON triumph in 2013 and the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

“I am someone who doesn’t want dirty glory and in my life, I have never been involved in what is not clean and that was why I packed my bags and left the Super Eagles,” Taiwo was quoted by Legit.

‘’I cannot work or stay where I see that is dirty because I am serving a clean God, and if I am in an area that is not clean, I will have to leave the place.

‘’When they appointed Stephen Keshi as coach, he was acting somehow in which I told myself that it was time for me to leave the Super Eagles.

‘’I packed my bags and I told my wife and family that I cannot be involved in dirty deals.”