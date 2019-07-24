Olanrewaju LawaI, Birnin-Kebbi

The Kebbi State Independent Electoral Commission (KESIEC) has disclosed that it would conduct local government councils election in the state on the 26th October, 2019.

The Commissioner in charge of Media Affair at the commission, Alhaji Kabiru Muhammed, confirmed this to newsmen on Wednesday after executive meeting held at the Commission’s Secretariat, Birnin-Kebbi.

He explained that after the meeting of the Executive members and in the discharge of the powers conferred on it by relevant laws, the Commission slated 26th of October this year for the local government councils election in all the 21 local government areas of the state.

Mohammed said the nomination forms and other necessary documents in relation with the election could be obtained at the Commission”s Secretariat No 4 Jalingo Crescent, GRA, Birnin Kebbi.

“This is to enable the political parties, stakeholders and the general public to take note and commence all necessary preparations in respect of the forth coming election,” he said.

Muhammad then solicited for the support and cooperation of all stakeholders and general public towards conducting free, fair, credible and acceptable local government councils election in the state.

Asked if the incumbent local government councils executive have been dissolved, Mohammed said it was not the responsibility of the Commission to dissolve the councils.

“The Commission under its mandate is concerned about setting date for election and conduct of the election itself but not dissolution of the councils,” he emphasized.