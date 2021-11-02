From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The Kebbi state Independent Electoral Commission (KESIEC) has fixed February 5th,2022 as the date for the conduction of elections into 21 Local Government Areas of the state.

Chairman of the Commission, Alhaji Aliyu MUhammed Mera who announced the date in Birnin Kebbi after a stakeholder meeting at the Commission’s office, solicited the support and cooperation of all the stakeholders and general public to ensure successful poll.

According to him, “the Kebbi State Electoral Commission in discarging of the power conferred on it by the relevant laws, wishes to state that , 5th February,2022 has been fixed for the conduct of the local Government Councils general election in Kebbi state.

“The nomination forms, contact and all other relevant documents in relation with election are to made through the Secretariat of the Commission”.

Mera explained that, all the political parties. Stakeholders and general public should take note and commence all the necessary preparation in respect of the forth coming election.

“ The Commission therefore, solicits for the support and co-operation of all stakeholders and general public towards conducting free, fair, credible and acceptable local government councils general elections in the state”.

