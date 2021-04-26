By Moses Akaigwe

As part of the on-going reconstruction work on Ketu-Mile 12 section of Lagos/Ikorodu Road, traffic will be diverted from Ojota Underpass to Demurin Junction, on the Ikorodu corridor, from today, Monday, April 26, for a duration of four weeks.

This was announced by the Commissioner for Transportation, Dr. Frederic Oladeinde, in a statement that explained the diversion was made to allow the contractor handling the project commence construction on the service lane inward Ikorodu from Ojota underpass to Demurin Junction.

Oladeinde stated that this would necessitate the temporary closure of access routes to Ketu during the duration of the repair, stressing further that this section was vital to the flawless completion of the rehabilitation that has been ongoing on Ikorodu Road over the past one year.

The statement hinted that different alternative routes had been provided for road users to utilise during the construction period, assuring that the state Traffic Management Authority would be on ground to direct traffic for free vehicular movement.

According to the statement, motorists coming from Iyana Oworonshoki inward Ketu, Mile 12 and Ikorodu would be diverted to Alapere to make an exit through Ajelogo Street and Mile 12 Underbridge or, alternately, use the clover leaf ramp to descend into the Maryland-bound lane to access the ramp back to the bridge and take another descent into the Ketu-bound main carriageway.

Traffic heading towards Ketu, Mile 12 and Ikorodu from Maryland/Ojota axis would be able to access the main carriage way inward Ikorodu while vehicles headed for the Lagos/Ibadan Expressway will equally have the exit ramp open to access their desired destinations. Motorists can also use the exit ramp and make a U-turn at 7UP to use the second exit on Ojota Bridge.

In a related development, the state government has announced that there would be a diversion of traffic from the main carriageway in-bound Anthony, from Monday May 3, 2021, for four weeks.

A statement by the Commissioner for Transportation, explained that the diversion was part of the on-going reconstruction on Ikorodu Road, that it was intended to address the lingering failure of the access road at the Independence Tunnel, Maryland over the years.

He explained that the road needed to be fixed urgently to prevent further deterioration of the section by expected rainfall in the coming season, adding that the repairs will minimize congestion frequently experienced by motorists along the corridor.

He assured that alternative routes had been created and provided to cater for motorists that ply the corridor regularly while construction is underway.

Traffic from Ibadan-Lagos Express can also go straight to Oworonshoki to connect Gbagada and descend the ramp at Anthony axis to connect Ikorodu Road.

The statement also disclosed that the recently improved Maryland Junction will also be opened temporarily during the duration of the construction period to accommodate traffic coming from Ojota axis and Ikorodu; a temporary traffic light will be installed to manage the influx of vehicles taking the flyover towards Surulere and Lagos Island.

Alternatively, Motorists will be diverted to a Contra flow on the Ojota bound lane during peak hours to minimize the inconveniences during the course of the repairs.

Road users coming from Ikeja are advised to use Mobolaji Bank Anthony Way to link Maryland and access Ikorodu road inbound Surulere.

Oladeinde further stated that the State’s Traffic Management Agency, LASTMA would be fully on ground to direct traffic. Signs and Traffic rules will be strategically placed to guide vehicular movement during the stipulated period.

The statement also revealed that trial run of the traffic management would commence on Tuesday, April 27, to test the aforementioned traffic diversion plan ahead of the set date and make necessary adjustments where needed.