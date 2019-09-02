Comedian and actor Kevin Hart was taken to hospital with “major back injuries” on Sunday following a car accident in Los Angeles.

According to the California Highway Patrol, Hart was being driven in his 1970 Plymouth Barracuda on Mulholland Highway at the time of the accident.

The driver, Jared Black, lost control of the car and it tumbled into an embankment, the report stated.

Black also sustained major back injuries. A third passenger was unhurt.

The accident happened just after midnight.

BBC