Nigeria eligible Spanish -born striker, Kevin Carlos Omoruy, is still celebrating his heroics after scoring two goals to help Huesca B team gain promotion to the Spanish Segunda Division B.

Kevin Carlos Omoruyi, was recently at the heart of the team’s promotion to the third division of the Spanish League as they defeated Cuarte 2-1 in the final playoff match of the Tercera Division.

Kevin Omoruyi scored the two goals as Huesca fought off the stubborn resistance of Cuarte de Zaragoza in extra time of 30 minutes.

Both of Kevin Omoruyi goals came through headers, the first in the opening minutes of the first half and the second nine minutes into extra time Cuarte equalised in the second half of regulation time, sending the game into 30 minutes of extra time, with both set of fans made to go through nerve-jangling and tense moments as both teams battled for a promotion ticket to the Segunda Division B.

Kevin Omoruyi is originally a registered member of SD Huesca, the senior side of Huesca, who participated in the Spanish La Liga last season. The talented youngster was seconded to the junior team in order to assist in getting promotion and like a destiny and favoured child, Kevin Omoruyi has fulfilled the reason for his secondment to the B team.

Speaking on the role played by his son in Huesca B promotion to the Segunda Division B, Osas Omoruyi said he felt proud being the parent of the youngster.

Noting that he was in the stadium to watch the final playoff match, Osas Omoruyi said, “Kevin has made me proud with his performance for Huesca B. The whole town is speaking of him. He is the talk on the back pages of the papers here. I am extremely proud of him because all he wanted to do while growing up was play football and I am happy that he e is finding joy and success doing what he loves doing”.