The 32nd edition of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) is underway in Egypt.

In total 24 teams are participating in the tournament for the first time in history, making it the biggest yet, and the first to be played during Europe’s summer after the Confederation of African Football moved it from its traditional January/February slot.

The change means the tournament is no longer competing for viewers or players with the Premier League whose season ended in May.

The new time frame also means top players from Europe are available for their national teams.

AFCON is the main international association football competition in Africa. It was first held in 1957 and since 1968 has been held every two years.

Here’s all you need to know about this year’s tournament:

Battle of the hosts: Cameroon vs Egypt