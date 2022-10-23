The Flag Officer Commanding Western Naval Command Rear Admiral Yakubu Wambai has called on personnel of the Nigerian Navy attached to the command to key into the divisional system of making their request in time in order to enable the command meet their needs.

Admiral Wambai spoke at the Route March organized by the command for its personnel urging them to also try abide by the regulations of the Nigerian Navy and instructions from their superiors.



The FOC urged Commanders to ensure they guide their personnel as the country progresses to the end of the year, encouraging personnel of the force to work towards being good followers.

No fewer than 1350 personnel covered a distance of 10km within the Navy Town, Lagos.

Admiral Yakubu Wambai, flagged off the route march from the newly commissioned Nigerian Navy Sports Complex, Navy Town and the personnel completed the march within the specified hour covering the stretch up to the Kirikiri town.

On return to the take-off point, Admiral Wambai addressed the personnel, speaking on the essence of the route march.

“The essence is to condition our bodies to ensure that we are physically fit. We have medical personnel on ground, so if there is any medical emergency, they would attend to it immediately.

“The route march and other physical exercises that we do, is to continue to condition us such that we are physically and mentally fit to be able to carry out our functions,” the FOC West said.

Speaking on the excellence of how personnel have done well in their conduct, Admiral Wambai used the occasion to also appreciate the Chief of Naval Staff for his effort in ensuring that the sports complex be completed and put in use.

He said: “Between the last route march and the one of today, we have been able to successfully conduct the Nigerian Navy Games on this very ground. For that, we can only say a “big thank” you to the Chief of the Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Awwal Gambo, for giving us this magnificent edifice. This edifice has come to stay and we will continue to sustain its availability.

“So, as we have this edifice, we should be able to use it properly, so that others coming behind us would have a place to physically keep themselves fit. You have been excelling in competitions. On that, I will say bravo zulu to all of you.”

He reiterated the Navy’s resolve to always take seriously the welfare of personnel, as he encouraged the personnel on the importance of making known whatever experiences they may have.

His words: “As a command, we will strive to make available administrative processes that would carter for your welfare. If there is anything that affects one, it means it affects all of us as a command. So, please don’t hesitate to key into the divisional system of making your request in time, such that the needful would be done. Also try to stick to regulations and instructions.

“Commanders ensure to guide your personnel as we move close to the end of the year. And for you, try to be good followers too.”

Admiral Wambai encouraged the personnel to get ready for the remaining route march before the end of the year.