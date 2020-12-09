From Benjamin Babine, Abuja

Following the sack of Dr Nasiru Muhammed Argungu, the Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Barr Festus Keyamo, has appointed Mallam Abubakar Nuhu Fikpo to take over as the Acting Director General of the National Directorate of Employment (NDE).

This appointment which was disclosed in a statement on Wednesday takes effect from Monday, December 7, 2020 and it authorises Mallam Fikpo to take over the administration of the Agency in acting capacity pending ratification by the President.

According to the statement, in a letter to Fikpo dated December 08, 2020 titled “Appointment as Acting Director General of National Directorate of Employment”, the Minister said: “Following the directive of Mr President relieving Dr Nasiru Mohammed Ladan Argungu as the Director General of National Directorate of Employment, you are hereby directed to take over as the Acting Director General of the Agency pending ratification by Mr President.This is to ensure there is no vacuum in the administration of the Agency.”

Keyamo enjoined the Acting Director General to ensure a smooth and efficient running of the Agency. The Minister also directed Fikpo to ensure a proper handover to him by Dr Nasiru Mohammed Ladan Argungu of all government properties in his possession.

President Muhammadu Buhari had earlier relieved Dr Nasiru Mohammed Ladan Argungu of his post as the Director General of the National Directorate of Employment.

He also directed the Minister of State for Labour and Employment to propose an Acting Director-General from among the Senior Directors of NDE based on competence and seniority to take over from Dr Nasiru Mohammed Ladan Argungu pending the appointment of a substantive holder of that post.