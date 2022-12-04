The Spokesperson for the All Progressive Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council, Festus Keyamo, has taunted critics of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the party’s flag bearer.

In a tweet on Saturday night, Keyamo also released an image of the American visa of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“For mischief-makers who peddle unfounded rumours about ⁦@officialABAT⁩ being denied visa to the US, you leave us with no option but to show you his current visa (that has always been renewed since time immemorial). This is for the misguided ones who believe these rumours,” he wrote alongside the visa.

There were speculations that US denied Tinubu visa after his trip was postponed.