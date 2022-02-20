In the Sermon on the Mount as given by our Lord Jesus Christ and recorded in Matthew chapter 5:3-12, Jesus Christ enumerated eight beatitudes which are conditions for blessings. These beatitudes are indeed the keys to true blessing. Each begin with the expression, “Blessed are the …..”. The beatitudes are illustrations of the progressive stages of growth in the Christian life. Each beatitude is linked to the one succeeding it and the latter is a progression of the former, all leading towards the spiritual advancement of the Christian who lives his life accordingly. The beatitudes can be said to be an expression of the quality and conduct of life in the kingdom of God.

While the observance of all these conditions is attainable, it is only possible for people who have become born-again by accepting Jesus Christ as their Lord and personal Saviour. Only then can the blessings of the beatitudes be theirs. The category of people Jesus referred to as “blessed” ordinarily wouldn’t qualify for that adjective if one were to go by the usual and the physical. There is therefore the need for us to seek God’s grace in understanding the scriptures so that we may understand them through God’s point of view (which is the first of the beatitudes). The first of the beatitudes, “Blessed are the poor in spirit…..” is fundamental for Christian growth. At salvation, the sinner’s prayer must come from a heart that is humble and aware of its own poverty, wretchedness and sinfulness. It is only after this recognition has taken place that the building blocks of spiritual maturity will be put in place, block by block.

As we look from one beatitude to the next beatitude, we can virtually see one single thread running through them, linking one to the other, each additional beatitude enriching and fleshing out the Christian experience until the Christian attains spiritual maturity. This maturity ought to be the aim and goal of all Christians who are to reign with Christ in eternity at the end of life here on earth.

Maturity for the Christian is attained progressively and it requires the commitment of individual Christians. It is a life-long journey in which every Christian must walk along the path circumspectly and with focus on the Master, the Lord Jesus Christ. Hebrews 12:1-2 says, “Wherefore seeing we also are compassed about with so great a cloud of witnesses, let us lay aside every weight, and the sin which doth so easily beset us, and let us run with patience the race that is set before us, Looking unto Jesus the author and finisher of our faith; who for the joy that was set before him endured the cross, despising the shame, and is set down at the right hand of the throne of God.”

Jesus Christ while on earth walked the talk. He became a perfect example to whom we are all expected to look up to as Christians if we are to make foolproof of our salvation. The beatitudes reflect this aspiration.

A Call to take a Decision

Beloved, have you entered into personal relationship with Jesus Christ by accepting Him as your Lord and Saviour? If you have not, you need to do so without delay. Inviting and accepting Jesus Christ into your life is the beginning of a glorious and eternally rewarding relationship with God, your Creator. It is a decision you can never regret as you walk with Him faithfully and consistently for the rest of your life. Surrender your life to Jesus Christ today by acknowledging that you are a sinner. God sent Jesus Christ to die for you and as you confess your sins to Him, He will forgive you so that you will not have to be punished for the same. Ask Jesus Christ to cleanse you with His precious blood, deliver you from sin and Satan and empower you by the Holy Spirit to henceforth live above sin and live totally for God from now on. You can write and share your testimony via [email protected]