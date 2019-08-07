Keystone Bank Limited has appointed three executive directors into its board of directors as part of a strategy to realign its operations for sustained business growth.

The new directors who were appointed at the 49th yearly general meeting of the bank in Lagos recently, subject to the approval of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), are Messrs Tijani Aliyu, Olaniran Olayinka and Lawal Jibrin Ahmed.

Chairman of Keystone Bank, Alhaji Umaru Modibbo, said the promotion of the three former general managers to the position of executive directors was in line with the bank’s corporate governance and culture of maximising its human capital through consistent leadership development and training.

‘’Since we restructured, we have intentionally and proactively nurtured our talents in readiness for future leadership opportunities that will arise in the organisation. It is, therefore, a major feat for us that we were able to appoint the three new executive directors from our internally groomed executives,’’ Modibbo said.

Omobolanle Osotule, Divisional Head, Marketing & Corporate Communications, said in a statement that the appointment of the directors is in line with the strategic business intent and corporate realignment of the bank to sustain continued business growth.

She added that the new executive directors would now join the executive management office to pursue and deliver on the bank’s strategic business objectives bringing to bear their in-depth wealth of banking experience garnered over the years across various sectors of the economy.

Tijjani Aliyu holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Economics from Bayero University, Kano and an MBA from the Bangor Business School, United Kingdom (UK). His experience spans more than two decades in both regulatory and top financial institutions in Nigeria. He is a member of various professional bodies and has attended various courses within and outside Nigeria including INSEAD Business School and the US Federal Reserve Bank in Washington.

He is a consummate risk professional and a member of the Risk Managers Association of Nigeria (RIMAN) and the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN). His experience in the financial services sector covers operations, treasury, banking supervision finance and mergers and acquisitions as well as risk management.

Until his elevation, he was the Chief Risk Officer, Keystone Bank Limited.

Olaniran Olayinka holds a First Class Bachelor’s degree and a Master’s Degree in Economics from the prestigious University of Lagos.