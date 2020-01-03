In furtherance of its commitment to empower, enhance and promote healthy living amon the Nigerian women, Keystone Bank Limited has announced its partnership with Medplus Pharmacy, Nigeria’s leading health and beauty retailer, to offer its PINK Network card holders who purchase health and beauty products from the pharmacy, a discount ranging from 5 to 10 per cent.

A statement by the lender, says its partnering with the health and beauty company to proffer solutions to the challenge posed in accessing quality, genuine healthcare and beauty products in Nigeria.

The bank further explained that the partnership would see its female customers with a Keystone Bank PINK debit card get 10 per cent discount off all drug purchases and five per cent discount off non-drug purchases in any Medplus Pharmacy nationwide.

Commenting on the partnership, Keystone Bank Executive Director, Adeyemi Odusanya , said: “Women’s health needs differ at every life stage, from puberty to pregnancy, menopause and overall wellbeing. Women are also very conscious of their beauty and self-care, hence the growth of the beauty industry.”