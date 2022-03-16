From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The Khadimiyya for Justice and Development Initiative, an NGO operating in Kebbi Sate, has expressed deep sorrow over the killing of CSP Umar Mohammed Dakingari, Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Nasko Division of Magama Local Government Area of Niger State, and other police officers by bandits.

The National Publicity Secretary of the Foundation, Ibrahim Abubakar Jombali stated this in a Statement made available to newsmen in Birnin Kebbi.

He stated that, “the death of CSP Umar Dakingari is another tragic chapter in our current security challenges and called on the the governments at all level to redouble their efforts in protecting the lives and property of all Nigerians.

“The Founder, Board of Trustees and Management Staff of the Foundation were saddened by the tragic loss of CSP Umar Dakingari and other victims of violence and wish to appeal to Nigerians to help our security agencies with intelligence in order to track down and bring these terrorist gangs to justice,” the Publicity Secretary further stressed.”

According to the Statement “human intelligence is essential to the efforts to defeat these criminals; those who work as informants for criminals are destroying their own communities for the sake of pitiful financial gratification.”

Until his death CSP Umar Dakin-gari was the Divisional Police Officer Nasko LG and serve in the the same capacity in Bena, Kontagora and Suleja Divisions.

He was also ADC to Former Kebbi State Governor Sa’idu Usman Nasamu Dakin-gari.

The Khadimiyya prayed to Almighty Allah to repose the soul of the late CSP Umar Mohammed Dakingari and other police officers and give their families as well as their friends the strength to bear the very painful loss.

The decease has been laid to rest in his home town Dakin-gari, Kebbi State, in according to Islamic injuction.