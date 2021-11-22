From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

A Kebbi state base Non Governmental Organization (NGO) Khadimiyya for Justice and Development Initiative(KDI) has donated the sum of N1,000,000.000 to a 12 years old boy and his father, who were electrocuted in Kano.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars Click here to apply today .

The National Publicity Secretary of the NGO, Malami Ibrahim Abubakar Jombali, confirmed this in a statement made available to newsmen in Birnin Kebbi.

He explained that,, the donation was in line with the cardinal objectives of the NGO to support the vulnerable people in the society.

According to him, “in line with it’s cardinal objectives of supporting the most vulnerable in the society, the Khadimiyya for Justice and Development Initiative has donated the sum of one million Naira (#1,000,000.00) for the treatment of a twelve year old boy Mukhtar Muhammad and his father Adamu Muhammad electrocuted recently in Kano.

” The duo are currently receiving treatment at Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital as the Father’s hands were amputated while the son lost both his hands and legs to the unfortunate incident”.

Jombali quoted the Treasurer of the Organization, Alhaji Bello Mohammad Nassarawa, while presenting the donation to the victims, to have said that, the Founder of Khadimiyya Hon. Attorney General of the Federation Abubakar Malami(SAN) was seriously touched by the incident stressed that, the Foundation decided to donate the token as its modest Contribution towards the concerted effort to save the life of the indigent patients.

He said his organization will soon established endowment fund in the hospital considering the magnitude of the less privilege patients in the hospital.

In a remark, National Secretary of the NGO, Barrister Faruk Maisudan was also quoted to have said the organisation remains committed to promoting social justice and assisting the vulnerable Persons and those inflicted by any disaster in the Society.

Maisudan also advised the victims to consider the tragedy as something destined by Allah also prayed for quick recovery of the patients.

Director Social Welfare, Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital Abdullahi Ibrahim who led the Khadimiyya delegation to the family of the victims on behalf of the Chief Medical Director of the Hospital described the visit as unique and first of its kind since the hospitalization of the victims.

He noted that though the patients have been receiving donation from individuals, groups and Organizations, Khadimiyya was the first NGO to physically meet the victims and and present the cash assistance to them.

The CMD seeks for collaboration between the Hospital and the khadimiyya for Justice and Development initiative in area of supporting indigent patients especially those who require critical and urgent medical attention as well as some other humanitarian services.

While receiving the donation, a family member of the patients, thanked the Khadimiyya for the assistance expressing optimism that the donation will go along in alleviating the suffering of the victims.

Meanwhile, the Khadimiyya for Social Justice and Welfare Initiative has met with some key Stakeholders in Kano preparatory to the formal establishment of its branch in the State.

The delegation also interacted with the Kebbi State Indigenes, residing in Kano where vital issues of societal interest were discussed.

Latest Jobs in Nigeria (Graduates/Non-graduates). Click Here to Apply .

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .