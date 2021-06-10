Khalee Ali is a Nigerian artiste alongside a music producer. He formally announced himself in the year 2019 when he unveiled his debut album and masterpiece he entitled “Old Ways”.

Ever since then, Khalee has been on a mission to input his name on the hearts of every music lover. So far, he seems to be recording success on that, as one of his tracks with Wunda – “Best Way” has so far gathered about a 850,000 streams online – Spotify specifically. That’s a huge feat for the Nigerian rapper.

On the 18th of November, Khalee announced a project he had been working on for some time, an EP dubbed “King Move”. “King Move” was literally his next ‘move’ after the huge success of his first full album. “King Move” is a body of work that showcases the indigeneity of the rapper’s gift. It’s a lyrical story about his journey, aspirations, dreams and cogitations. It consists of tracks like W & H, Gang Mode, Bimmer, Best Way (which made it to the Top Hundred Most Notable Songs in South Africa), Mood (ft Payseen), Loud Am, Rock star, Drip, and S.S.W.

Born on the 30th of July, Moses Ikape, as he’s formerly called, is a native of Makurdi, Benue State, Nigeria. He has always been a music lover right from his childhood years, being exposed to music and musical instruments early, music is more like a destiny path for this young rapper.

Khalee Ali is on a journey and he has no plans of reducing his pace, currently working on another project, he says; “I am actually working on my first official studio album titled ‘ALI’ which will possibly drop anytime in the near future. As of now, there are no specific dates set for the release.”