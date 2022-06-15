Former Chief Imam of Apo Mosque, Sheikh Muhammad Khalid, has called for religious balancing among candidates contesting the 2023 general election in order to ensure peace and harmony among Nigerians.

Khalid said it was the responsibility of those who wish to serve the nation to avoid actions that would heat up the system and pit one section of the citizens against the other. He said to ensure religious balancing in the country, a candidate who is a professed Muslim, should pick a Christian running mate, while a Christian should pick a Muslim running mate. The cleric who spoke in Jos, when he visited Plateau State suggested that Governor Simon Lalong could be a good running mate for Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

“My concern is the forthcoming general elections. Let me start by congratulating those who emerged winners in their respected political parties. But my concern is unity and peace. We can only have peace and unity in this country if we use religion and politics in uniting ourselves. What I mean here is that, we need unity that will be built on the basis of equity, fairness, and justice.”

He urged political leaders to do something that would unite Nigerians and make them feel that they are one.

“Let’s do something that will make Nigerians feel that we are one. For instance, if Mr. Peter Obi will select a Muslim to be his running mate, Rabiu Kwankwanso will select a Christian to be his running mate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, the former Vice President will also do that, and Bola Tinubu will do that, I think we are going to have a sense of belonging about our nation; a sense of equity, fairness and justice.”

