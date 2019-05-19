British welterweight Amir Khan has voiced his opinion on a potential rematch between Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao.

Fans have longed for the American and Filipino to square off in the ring for a second time and it was heavily rumoured that talks were underway earlier in the year.

However, it failed to materialise. That hasn’t stopped some from speculating what would happen if we were ever to see a second instalment.

Khan thinks Pacquiao would be on the end of a beating from Mayweather.

The Brit, who has also been speculated to face Pacquiao, says Mayweather would be too well equipped for the Filipino, much like he was in 2015.

Speaking to World Boxing News, the 32-year-old said: “I think if they fight Floyd beats Manny all day again.

“Floyd just has an amazing I.Q. An I.Q where he’s so smart in the ring. Like Floyd, Terence Crawford is similar and I believe either of those two would both outbox Manny Pacquiao.

“Right now, I think Crawford is the best welterweight so if he fought Mayweather that would be a great fight.

“Stylistically, that would have been a brilliant fight.”

Only last week it was announced Pacquiao would face Keith Thurman on July 20 – a contest Khan thinks the ‘Pacman’ will come out of as the winner.

“I think Manny Pacquiao v Keith Thurman is a good fight. For me, I just don’t feel Keith Thurman has got it in him anymore,” said Khan.