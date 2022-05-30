By Moses Akaigwe

The all-electric Kia EV6 crossover has been awarded the highest safety rating following extensive testing by Euro NCAP, Europe’s leading independent safety testing organisation. The EV6 achieved the maximum five-star rating, further demonstrating the vehicle’s impressive safety credentials.

The EV6 achieved 90 percent for adult occupant protection, 86 percent for child occupant protection, 64 percent for vulnerable road users including pedestrians, and 87 percent in the ‘safety assist’ category, which rates a vehicle based on the availability of a comprehensive suite of crash-avoidance technologies.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

Euro NCAP praised the EV6’s passenger compartment for remaining stable in the frontal impact test and providing good protection of the knees and femur of all occupants. Tests on the front seats and head restraints demonstrated good protection against whiplash injuries in the event of a rear-end collision.

In the side barrier test and the more severe pole impact test, the EV6 scored maximum points, providing strong protection of all critical body areas of driver and passengers. The EV6 also scored well in the child occupant tests, with the vehicle protecting all critical body areas of dummies representing six- and 10-year-old passengers.

When testing the EV6’s safety assist technologies, Euro NCAP highlighted the performance of the vehicle’s Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) system, which responded well to other vehicles and avoided impacts in most test scenarios.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

Breaking!!! Earn up to N2 - N3 million monthly GUARANTEED (all paid in US Dollars). No training or refereal required. Do business with top USA companies like Amazon, Tesla, Facebook, IBM, Netflix, Zoom, etc. Learn more .

Other safety features highlighted by EuroNCAP were the EV6’s Multi-Collision Braking (MCB) system that automatically applies the brakes after an impact to avoid secondary collisions, and an eCall system that alerts the emergency services in the event of a crash.

The EV6’s safety rating was reinforced by the vehicle’s high-strength Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP) and rigid body structure. Passenger compartment safety has been enhanced through the use of ultra-high tensile steel that accounts for 63.6% of the EV6’s body structure, while extensive hot-stamping during the production process has resulted in impressive torsional rigidity of 48.5.

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .

A total of seven advanced airbags feature in the EV6, including a centre side airbag that helps to shield against a head collision between the driver and front seat passenger. All EV6 models are equipped as standard with Kia’s Vehicle Stability Management (VSM) and Electronic Stability Control (ESC) systems to help drivers maintain control under braking and cornering.

Kia vehicles are made available in the Nigerian market by Kia Motors Nigeria which operates an assembly plant in Lagos.

Partner with me, let's get you making N500K to N500K a month! Skills open the doors to financial opportunities Click here to learn it .