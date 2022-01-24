By Moses Akaigwe

Kia Nigeria is partnering with Fixit45 to offer customers genuine spare parts and quality after-sales service in demonstration of its commitment to providing the efficient after-sales service delivery and customer experience to its customers nationwide.

A press statement issued by Kia Nigeria explained that after-sales back-up is at the core of the partnership as both companies are raising the bar in offering Kia Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEMs) auto parts, quality repairs, and best-in-class service delivery to all Kia customers.

The press release further stated that the shifting consumer interests and the need to meet high expectations with exceptional service delivery, have propelled Kia Nigeria to extend its reach by signing the new deal with Fixit45.

“Customer-centricity is at the epicenter of everything we do at Kia and our partnership with Fixit45, is aimed at giving optimum value to customers to ensure that they have access to the value-oriented service and genuine spare parts. Our goal is to make quality Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEMs) auto parts accessible and affordable to our teeming customers to ensure they have an exceptional ownership experience with our Kia vehicles,” said Sanjay Tatpati, Chief Operating Officer, Kia Nigeria.

Commenting on the collaboration, Justus Obaoye, CEO and co-founder, Fixit45, remarked: “At Fixit45, we are firm believers in the power of mobility to not only enable socio-economic development and inspire ideas but also facilitate value-creating interactions that make society better. Convenience and curating a service experience that is best-in-class is what we are all about.

“This partnership is a testament to our collaborating ethos and our passion to move the automotive aftermarket industry forward. We are excited to have found a synergistic partner in Kia as we continue to drive and deliver quality services and automotive products to end-users. We share the same ideals of providing solutions that help people and organizations move and we are excited at the transformative opportunities that this relationship will produce.”

Also speaking on the partnership, Olawale Jimoh, Marketing Manager, Kia Nigeria, said, “This joint venture with Fixit45 is an important step in our expansion plans for the Nigerian market. Finding the right partners to work with, in satisfying our customers is very vital to us. We are delighted to work with the experienced team of Fixit45 and are confident that our customers will be the ultimate beneficiaries of this relationship.”

To Abdulazeez Ogunjobi, co-founder & CTO, Fixit45, “Technology helps us to disrupt a segment that has largely been based on brick-and-mortar operations. Our robust end-to-end ecosystem platform empowers us to cater to a diverse range of needs in the aftermarket industry. We are looking to drive a significant shift and help more vendors and customers to come online to enjoy convenience, quality, and affordable products and services via this partnership with Kia Nigeria.”