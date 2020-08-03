Moses Akaigwe,

KIA Motors has been ranked number one in the auto industry by J.D. Power in the 2020 U.S. Initial Quality Study (IQS), with a reported 136 problems per 100 vehicles. And for the sixth consecutive year, KIA is the number one mass-market automotive brand.

“An exceptional run,” said Dave Sargent, Vice President, Automotive Quality, J.D. Power, in reaction to the brand’s latest feat.

KIA’s continued success in IQS was led by having two models – Forte (Cerato) and Soul – included among the top 10 vehicles in the industry. Overall, KIA had segment-best performances from Forte (Compact Car), Sedona (Minivan), Sorento (Upper Midsize SUV) and Soul (Small SUV).

“Returning to number one in the industry and the top of J.D. Power’s U.S. Initial Quality Study among all mass-market brands for the sixth consecutive year is an enormous honour and a reminder to keep striving to be the best we can be,” said Sean Yoon, President and CEO, KIA Motors North America and KIA Motors America.

Yoon further remarked, “With four segment winners – and four additional models ranking among the top three in their respective segments – KIA’s ‘Give It Everything’ brand philosophy continues to bear fruit in the extremely competitive automotive market.”

The annual report analysed responses from 87,282 respondents with regards to 189 vehicle series across 26 segments. Vehicles were evaluated on driving experience, engine and transmission performance and a broad range of quality issues reported by vehicle owners.

Sorento, which recorded a segment-best performance in the Upper Midsize SUV, is one of the most popular SUVs in the Nigerian market where the country representative, Kia Motors Nigeria, has an assembly plant {in Lagos} which produces the needs of the customers across the local market.

The Sorento has seating for seven with versatile storage. And with the power of an available V6 engine and capability of optional fully-active all-wheel drive, the driver is always to tackle the road with confidence.

KIA Sorento flaunts a very unique driver assist tecknology in the Blind-Spot Collision Avoidance (BCA) designed to help detect vehicles in the driver’s blind spot in certain situations. The conditions include when the driver changes lanes, and may apply the brakes to help mitigate a collision.

Also unique is Electronic Brake-Force Distribution which enhances efficiency and stability during braking. Electronic Brake-Force Distribution helps prevent rollback with Hill-Start Assist Control. Active Electronic Stability Control ensures more precise handling in a variety of situations.